Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gives Abhira a surprise

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) saving the life of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) at the hands of the dreaded Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). Armaan has brought Abhira home. Madhav and Armaan clarified to Dadisa that Abhira did what she did for the safety of their family. Dadisa allowed Abhira to get in. Armaan was worried about Abhira’s health condition after sustaining injuries.

The coming episode will see Armaan taking care of Abhira well. He will be angry at her, and Abhira will try to apologize stating that she had her own reason to do whatever she did. Armaan later will be spotted crying as he got angry at the person who saved his mother’s life.

Armaan will decide to give Abhira a surprise. He will want to take her to his favourite spot, where he usually goes to seek peace and happiness. He will blindfold Abhira and take her to a beautiful viewpoint where there will be a bench on which Armaan would have etched the names of his family members.

Abhira will be ecstatic to see the beautiful spot. Armaan will tell Abhira that she holds a very special place in his heart.

Armaan saved Abhira from the clutches of Yuvraj. He indulged in a fight with Yuvraj and got him arrested.

Will Armaan and Abhira be drawn closer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Later, the show had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.