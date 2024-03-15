Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan unleashes his anger at Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) not able to stop Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from withdrawing from Dadisa’s case, even after suffering an accident. We also saw Abhira laying hands on an important document which was proof enough of Dadisa being involved in tampering with the lives of the poor people staying on the land. But Armaan had taken the papers from her, claiming that it was not right, and locking it up in his study drawer. There was a rift between Armaan and Abhira when Abhira walked out of Armaan’s room, and Armaan was more than happy to show her the way to the guest room.

The coming episode will see Dadisa facing an awkward moment when the media personnel will suddenly enter the Poddar house and will question Dadisa about the document that the opposite party lawyer has put forward in court, having Dadisa’s signature. This will shock Armaan. Though the Poddar family will be successful in sending out the media, Armaan will flare up at Abhira.

He will call Abhira a thief who stole his document from his safe. He will question Abhira as to why she had let go of her ethics in order to fight the case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1228 14th March January Written Episode Update

Armaan who met Manav found him not apt for Ruhi. He told the Poddar family that though Manav is a good guy, he did not suit the requirements of Ruhi.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.