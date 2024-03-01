Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan’s sorrowful moment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Charu’s internship news being revealed by Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to the family. Charu got very angry at Abhira for doing so as this made her family object to her going out of the house. Charu was sad and depressed and did not know what to do.

The coming episode will see Abhira trying to talk to Charu to motivate her. However, Charu will blame Abhira for whatever happened. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will intervene and this will be when Charu will badmouth Armaan and tell all that he showed that he is not her real brother. Charu will end up making Armaan an outsider, and Armaan will be deeply hurt. He will run into his room and will weep his heart out.

The next day, he will try to hide his emotions by putting on his glares in the house. He will behave normally with all in the house and will want to get out of the house and avoid talking about the issue.

Abhira will try to tell Armaan to talk it out to Charu and make her understand.

Charu was questioned by Dadisa for coming home with a stranger. Abhira intervened and told Dadisa about him being their boss.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Later, the show had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.