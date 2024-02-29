Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa blames Abhira for Charu’s mistake

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Charu being caught red-handed by Dadisa when she had spotted her being dropped home by a stranger. As we know, the Poddar family does not allow their daughters to go and work. Charu went against this rule and started her internship at the same place where Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) was undergoing her internship. As we know, Charu has also fallen in love with her boss Dev.

The coming drama will see Dadisa questioning Charu rudely about her relationship with the man. Abhira will butt in and reveal the truth of Charu doing an internship at the same place where she is doing. This will create shock waves in the family. Dadisa will get enraged and will order that Charu cannot go out of the house from now on. Abhira will try to argue, but she will be made to shut up by Dadisa’s commanding order. Further, Dadisa will accuse Abhira of setting a wrong example to Charu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1213 28th February January Written Episode Update

Abhira was touched when Armaan brought her to the place which was his favourite spot where he had etched the names of his family members.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Later, the show had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.