Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa looks for options to get rid of Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) having problems trying to adjust to the Poddar lifestyle. As we know, Dadisa has not accepted her as the daughter-in-law of the house and this has been worrisome for the family. Dadisa (Anita Raj) is now looking for means to send Abhira out of the house.

We saw how Dadisa did not give permission for Abhira’s pehli rasoi and ordered that only Ruhi’s pehli rasoi will happen. While Dadisa was pleased with Ruhi’s cooking, Abhira ruined the kitchen by making noodles for herself.

The coming episode will see Vidya trying to get convinced with the fact that Armaan has married Abhira. However, Dadisa will stand tall in her own judgment. She will want to send Abhira out of the house and will not want history to repeat and love to blossom between Armaan and Abhira.

Sanjay will be seen giving the option of a hostel stay for Abhira. Dadisa will tell him to deposit huge money in the hostel so that they can send Abhira permanently to the hostel.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1135 11th December Written Episode Update

Ruhi confronted Armaan and accused him of having feelings for Abhira, even when he had promised her that he will not marry anyone.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.