Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish objects to Armaan-Ruhi wedding; challenges Dadisa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vidya convincing Dadisa for the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). We also saw how Dadisa gave her consent and asked both Ruhi and Armaan about this development. Ruhi agreed to the wedding and Armaan was also asked about it. Armaan too agreed which has created a happy ambience in the Poddar house.

The upcoming episode will see Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) objecting to this alliance. He will be seen barging into the Poddar house to express his discontent over the wedding of Armaan with Ruhi. He will tell Ruhi and try to explain to her that she will suffer all her life if she goes through the wedding. He will also try to explain to Armaan that he is making a grave mistake by thinking of marriage just minutes after moving out of a relationship.

Dadisa and Manish will confront each other. While Dadisa will be for the marriage, Manish will not be in favour of the marriage. They will have major disharmony and an argument, in which they will challenge each other. While Dadisa will tell that she will go ahead with the wedding, Manish will tell that he will never allow it to happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1294 19th May Written Episode Update

Kaveri gave her consent to Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. She asked Ruhi who agreed to the alliance. Kaveri wanted to know the answer to Armaan for his marriage with Ruhi.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.