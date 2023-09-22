Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara being in danger after she will stand facing the gun of a man who wants to seek revenge on Abhimanyu.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 10:51:51
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger 854180

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finding it tough to handle his emotions and feelings of love for Akshara (Pranali Rathod). We saw him blurting out the truth and expressing his love before Akshara in the weirdest of situations. Akshara got angry with him and refused to talk to him. However, Akshara also witnessed Abhir’s earnest desire for Abhimanyu and Akshara to get married. She is a confused soul now.

At this juncture, she gets the valuable advice of talking to Abhimanyu. The coming episode will see Akshara going to the Birla Hospital to talk to Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu will decide to go to Delhi for a conference and will find this as a good way to avoid Akshara. Abhir will come with Manish to the Birla Hospital to meet Abhimanyu.

At this juncture, there will be big drama at the hospital as a patient’s father will point a gun at Abhir. His kid would have slipped into a coma and he would have a grudge against the hospital and Abhimanyu. After seeing Abhir’s photo, he will understand that he is Abhimanyu’s son and will want to shoot at him.

Akshara will hide Abhir inside a room and will stand tall to face the bullet. The man will ask her to move out of the way as he needs the kid.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1055 21st September Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu left Akshara in shock after he confessed his love to her. Abhimanyu told Akshara that he has been unable to move on and that she is the only girl he has loved.

With Akshara’s life being in danger, what will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's emotional outburst 854187
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj’s emotional outburst
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here 853828
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv's life on her terms and conditions 853794
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv’s life on her terms and conditions
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile 853775
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir's earnest desire 853721
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir’s earnest desire
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi 853719
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife
Wow!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Ronit Bose Roy And Shweta Tiwari All Set For New Magic Together; Check Here 854190
Wow!! Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Ronit Bose Roy And Shweta Tiwari All Set For New Magic Together; Check Here
"To finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal." says Avinash Tiwary on Bambai Meri Jaan's poster being displayed on Times Square in Nyc! 854183
“To finally see it happen after all these years it’s truly unbelievable and so surreal.” says Avinash Tiwary on Bambai Meri Jaan’s poster being displayed on Times Square in Nyc!
Is Nayanthara Pissed Off With the Jawaan Team? 854178
Is Nayanthara Pissed Off With the Jawaan Team?
Rocky Aur Rani From Today On Prime Video 854174
Rocky Aur Rani From Today On Prime Video
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor: Divine beauties in designer sarees [Photos] 854064
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor: Divine beauties in designer sarees [Photos]
Read Latest News