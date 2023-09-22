Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finding it tough to handle his emotions and feelings of love for Akshara (Pranali Rathod). We saw him blurting out the truth and expressing his love before Akshara in the weirdest of situations. Akshara got angry with him and refused to talk to him. However, Akshara also witnessed Abhir’s earnest desire for Abhimanyu and Akshara to get married. She is a confused soul now.

At this juncture, she gets the valuable advice of talking to Abhimanyu. The coming episode will see Akshara going to the Birla Hospital to talk to Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu will decide to go to Delhi for a conference and will find this as a good way to avoid Akshara. Abhir will come with Manish to the Birla Hospital to meet Abhimanyu.

At this juncture, there will be big drama at the hospital as a patient’s father will point a gun at Abhir. His kid would have slipped into a coma and he would have a grudge against the hospital and Abhimanyu. After seeing Abhir’s photo, he will understand that he is Abhimanyu’s son and will want to shoot at him.

Akshara will hide Abhir inside a room and will stand tall to face the bullet. The man will ask her to move out of the way as he needs the kid.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1055 21st September Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu left Akshara in shock after he confessed his love to her. Abhimanyu told Akshara that he has been unable to move on and that she is the only girl he has loved.

With Akshara’s life being in danger, what will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.