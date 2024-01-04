Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Poddars go through the grief of Rohit going missing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) going missing in a car accident. When the Poddar family were rejoicing over the news of Rohit’s return, there came the shocking news of his car falling off a cliff.

Madhav and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got shocked to learn about Rohit’s accident. The coming episode will see the Poddar family being unable to process this news. Initially, it will be Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) who will be shattered upon learning the truth. Later, Madhav, Armaan and Abhira will return after a desperate search at the spot for Rohit.

When the whole family will learn of the news, Vidya will be heartbroken. She will be unable to handle herself, and will lock herself in the room. Everyone will be worried for Rohit and will wonder what has happened.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1157 3rd January Written Episode Update

Abhira and Madhav got the news of Rohit’s car meeting with an accident. Abhira tried to tell Armaan the bad news.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.