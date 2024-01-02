Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit to go missing after an accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has bounced back after the generation leap with its TRP. The show has shot up in ratings in the last few weeks and is looking forward to great times in the New Year of 2024. The drama has been at its peak, with the confusion between brothers Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) going to newer levels. As we know, Rohit got to know that his brother Armaan was in love with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) earlier. He initially refrained from talking to his own brother. Later, when he got to know about the fact that Armaan had sacrificed his love as he was indebted to his family, Rohit decided to back out.

We saw how Rohit faked Armaan’s arrest and got the entire Poddar family to celebrate the New Year. At the New Year party though, Rohit went missing. While his family desperately searched for Rohit, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got blamed for hurting Rohit’s sentiments.

The coming episode will see Abhira deciding to go out of the Poddar family, after getting into a fight with Armaan. Armaan will taunt her and call her his biggest mistake. This will force Abhira to leave the house. However, Abhira will make a frantic last-minute attempt to find Rohit’s whereabouts, and she will succeed too. She will talk to Rohit and tell him about his family suffering without him.

Rohit will eventually message Dadisa and will tell her that he is coming. As shown, Rohit will decide to leave Ruhi for Armaan, and will be about to bring the divorce papers. However, he will go missing, with his car meeting with an accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1155 1st January Written Episode Update

Kaveri blamed Abhira for Rohit going missing. She behaved rudely with Abhira, and damaged her mother’s precious belongings. Later, Abhira saw Kaveri unconscious in her room.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.