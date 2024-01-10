Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi consumes an overdose of sleeping pills

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) feeling the guilt of ruining the lives of Ruhi and Abhira, along with Rohit after being scolded by Swarna. As we know, Rohit has met with a brutal accident after which he is not found. While a few in the family assume that he is dead, a few believe that he will come.

At this juncture, Ruhi has lost all hopes of living. She has also got to know the big shocking news of Manish suffering a heart attack.

The coming episode will see Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) weak moment, as she will cry and lament over her fate. She will think of losing her mother, and then losing the love of her life when Armaan did not accept her. She will also recollect the goodness of Rohit and will sob uncontrollably. She will have a bottle of sleeping pills in her hand, and without her knowledge, she will consume an overdose of it. She will soon faint and Armaan, Abhira will spot her.

They will quickly realize what is wrong and will take her to their room. Without the knowledge of the family, they will nurse Ruhi and try to give her a dose of salt water, so that she vomits everything out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1163 9th January Written Episode Update

Swarna blamed Armaan for ruining three lives, of Rohit, Ruhi and Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.