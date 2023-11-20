Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi tells Manish about her love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) meeting at the temple and exchanging love vows. They are truly in love and cannot wait to tell their family about it. Meanwhile, Ruhi gets a shock when she gets to know that her family is trying to get her married to Rohit Poddar.

The coming episode will see Ruhi mustering up the courage to speak about her love and soulmate to her nanu, Manish. Ruhi will tell Manish strongly that these are early days for them in love. However, this is nothing like an infatuation and that she is deeply in love. Manish will promise Ruhi that he will never pressurize her for marriage till she gets convinced.

Manish will, however, be worried about this love story. But Suwarna will remind Manish about their families seeing such love stories earlier too.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1113 19th November Written Episode Update

Armaan and Ruhi finally met at a temple and confided in each other about their love. They united and decided to enjoy this phase of life where they were in deep love.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.