Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj shoots Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) brooding over his failed love with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar). As we know, Ruhi is getting married to Rohit (Shivam Khajuria), brother of Armaan. Armaan cited that he cannot betray his family for his love and asked Ruhi to marry Rohit. Armaan made a promise that he will never marry anyone as he loves only Ruhi and nobody else.

While Ruhi and Rohit’s marriage is about to happen, Armaan gets a call from Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) that he is all set to marry Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), and that Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira are under his custody. Armaan in the coming episode, will worry for the safety of Akshara and Abhira and will immediately rush to Mussoorie to help them. He will apologize to Rohit and Dadisa that he will not be there for the wedding as he has an urgent case.

Yuvraj will keep Akshara at gunpoint and will fore Abhira to marry him. The wedding phere will be happening when Armaan will come to the venue and hold Yuvraj by his neck. He will ask Abhira and Akshara to run away, but Abhira will tell that she cannot keep running and that she has decided to marry Yuvraj for the sake of her mother’s safety.

Armaan will force Akshara to take Abhira and go away. But in the mess that will happen, Yuvraj will ultimately shoot at Armaan. Akshara will take the bullet by coming in the way.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1125 1st December Written Episode Update

Ruhi again questioned Armaan on his decision of not telling his family about their love. Armaan opened up that he was indebted to his family as his father and mother had hurt his Dadisa years back.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.