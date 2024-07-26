Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Serial Twist: Abhira Makes New Plan To Bring Armaan And Rohit Close

StarPlus’s top show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, the audience has seen major drama with Rohit’s (Romiit Raaj) hatred for Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) gets a romantic dinner date surprise from Armaan, which makes her happy. Later, Aryan comes crying to Abhira. Aryan reveals that his seniors bullied him. Abhira plans a new trick to bring Armaan and Abhira close and solve Aryan’s problem all at once.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Abhira’s plans to help Aryan by taking Armaan and Rohit’s help. To defeat Aryan’s senior, the Poddar family comes together for a Kabaddi match against the Desi Boys. At the beginning of the match, the Desi Boys challenge Dadisa, upon which the Poddar family decides to win in any situation.

As soon as the match starts, the Poddar family begins scoring, but slowly, Abhira, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), and other members get out of the game. In the end, only Rohit and Armaan remain. During the match, Rohit and Armaan hesitate to get along. However, when Armaan defeats the Desi Boys in the last round, Rohit hugs his elder brother, hinting towards normalizing things.