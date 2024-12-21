Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira Makes Debut In Bold New Look, Armaan Heartbroken

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, has seen Armaan and Abhira’s relationship falling like a house made with sand after the revelation of Daksh’s real identity. The tensions between Kaveri and Manish have created larger differences between the two. But Armaan is determined to bring back Abhira to join the college as a guest lecturer, where Abhira has admitted herself for further studies. Abhira looks upset about Armaan’s presence, but she stays strong.

In the upcoming episode, Abhira faces criticism in college as students and others talk about her character, questioning the reason behind her parting ways with Armaan. Charu informs Armaan about this, leaving him worried. On the other hand, Abhira decides to bring back the old Abhira after Abhira’s advice.

The interesting twist comes with the clash between the Goenka and Poddar families. Both families arrive at a luxury hotel and indulge in an argument over Abhir’s royal welcome and suite booking. The Goenkas and Poddars raise the tension with the dramatic competition of pride and wealth. Armaan handles the situation by booking all the rooms and offering the best suited to Abhira’s family, surprising everyone. However, Abhira comes with a surprise as she makes her debut in her bold new look, highlighting the fact she left behind her old self, but this leaves Armaan heartbroken, resulting in his emotional turmoil.