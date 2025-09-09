Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira returns home; suffers from jail trauma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) becoming pale and losing her zeal to live during her stay in the dark cell, in solitary confinement. We wrote about her going weak in health, with doctors coming to check on her in prison. We also wrote about Armaan’s struggle to get some fresh clues that could save Abhira from the jail sentence. Ultimately, it will happen, and Armaan will be successful in getting Abhira home after proving her innocence in Anshuman’s death.

However, the upcoming episode will deal with the trauma of Abhira affecting her mental health totally. Abhira will be brought to the Poddar house amid huge celebrations. Dadisa will declare that Abhira will stay with them. However, Abhira’s traumatic behaviour will be unusual for the family to take. She will get scared seeing things, she will prefer to stay in the dark and will suffer from jail trauma. This will be an emotional phase for Armaan and the family members to handle.

What will happen next?

