Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan Brings Manish And Abhir Close, Will Abhira Forgive Him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, has seen engaging drama with the Goenka and Poddar families clash at a luxury hotel. Armaan resolves the problem by booking all the rooms in the hotel and offering the best suite to Abhira’s family. Armaan seeks help from Surekha to make things better.

In the upcoming episode, Armaan’s secret plan to reconcile Manish and Abhir, with the help of Surekha, succeeds, leading to a heartfelt reunion. Abhira realizes Armaan’s silent sacrifices, and everyone wonders about her next move. Abhir struggles to keep his distance from Kiara’s quirky family while tensions with his father linger, leaving Armaan and Surekha to brainstorm a nostalgic plan to mend their fractured bond.

As Kiara hints at future connections, chaos brews amidst unresolved emotions. Chaos ensues when Manish and Kaveri turn lighthearted arguments into a high-stakes football challenge while Abhira struggles to manage Armaan’s antics. Jealousy flares as a bold stranger makes a move on him.

Will Abhira forgive Armaan at the end?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production. The show started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as leads, and currently, the fourth-generation leads are Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit. It has been almost 15 years now, and the show still ranks at the top.