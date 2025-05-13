Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Pookie goes missing; Abhira’s frantic search on the roads

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) behaving weirdly over his love for Pookie. We saw him being overprotective to the extent of hurting his own family, which included Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) too. He brought in a nanny for Pookie without the knowledge of Abhira, which hurt her drastically. When Pookie was unwell, Armaan took her from Abhira and gave her to Ruhi. Also, he claimed that Abhira did not have a motherly connection with Pookie. Dadisa even slapped Armaan for his horrible behaviour towards his wife.

The upcoming episode will bring in more drama and will give more reason for Armaan to behave weirdly. During a ritual for Pookie after birth, there will be happiness in the air as the family will join in the celebration. However, the enjoyment will be short-lived as there will be a situation where Pookie will go missing. Yes, Pookie will not be seen anywhere and Abhira will be seen running on roads, trying to frantically search for her newborn baby. It will be interesting to see what caused this mishap and how Armaan will react to it.

There is news of the show taking a small leap which will lead up to Armaan and Abhira’s separation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.