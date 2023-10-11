Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara give their consent to marry

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu and Akshara giving their consent for marriage after the pregnancy drama. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Oct,2023 17:47:59
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) pregnancy halting the wedding plans of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara. As we know, this came as a pleasant shock to Akshara and she is now worried over the future of not one, but two of her kids. Suddenly, the equation between Akshara and Abhimanyu changed and Abhimanyu now wondered whether Akshara will ever be able to accept him as her husband.

The coming episode will however, see Abhimanyu letting out his feelings before Akshara. He will go to meet Akshara and will tell her that nothing has changed between them. Abhimanyu will make it clear that he is ready to marry her and accept Abhinav’s kid as his. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that when Abhinav could raise Abhir so well as his own kid, he too will follow Abhinav’s footsteps and will take care of the baby as his own.

Akshara too will in the course of time, give her consent to marrying Abhimanyu. However, this time, it will be Manjiri who will oppose the wedding.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

