Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu and Akshara telling themselves never to repeat their mistakes of the past. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 11:30:29
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past 856875

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the stage is set for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to marry. The two of them are facing jittery situations before their marriage. And we wrote about how they felt uncomfortable and consoled themselves. Akshara told herself that she was doing this for Abhir’s happiness. Abhimanyu told himself that he should keep his feelings to himself.

We saw the other angle of anger and frustration creeping up in Muskan and Parth over the wedding happiness. Muskan has refused to be part of the wedding while Parth has also refused to come.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu and Akshara being forced to think about their love story in the past. Abhimanyu and Akshara will go to a temple where Abhimanyu will hurt his leg and will not be in a position to ride the bike.

Akshara will drive the bike and this will remind them of their past wherein they used to have breezy bike rides which was filled with love and happiness. Abhimanyu will tell himself that he should never let Akshara down with his decisions and mood swings. Akshara too, will tell herself that she should not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1063 29th September Written Episode Update

Manjiri felt happy when Muskan performed a ritual unintentionally. Also, Abhimanyu and Akshara worried a lot and had pre-wedding stress.

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara be able to start afresh?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Anupamaa Update: Anuj's brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar? 856879
Anupamaa Update: Anuj’s brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look 856688
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth 856594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal’s dilemma to tell Vandana the truth
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home? 856587
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan's insensitive attitude 856539
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan’s insensitive attitude

Latest Stories

My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja 856906
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested  856899
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 856893
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi 856892
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Read Latest News