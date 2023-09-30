Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the stage is set for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to marry. The two of them are facing jittery situations before their marriage. And we wrote about how they felt uncomfortable and consoled themselves. Akshara told herself that she was doing this for Abhir’s happiness. Abhimanyu told himself that he should keep his feelings to himself.

We saw the other angle of anger and frustration creeping up in Muskan and Parth over the wedding happiness. Muskan has refused to be part of the wedding while Parth has also refused to come.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu and Akshara being forced to think about their love story in the past. Abhimanyu and Akshara will go to a temple where Abhimanyu will hurt his leg and will not be in a position to ride the bike.

Akshara will drive the bike and this will remind them of their past wherein they used to have breezy bike rides which was filled with love and happiness. Abhimanyu will tell himself that he should never let Akshara down with his decisions and mood swings. Akshara too, will tell herself that she should not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1063 29th September Written Episode Update

Manjiri felt happy when Muskan performed a ritual unintentionally. Also, Abhimanyu and Akshara worried a lot and had pre-wedding stress.

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara be able to start afresh?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.