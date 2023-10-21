Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu taking a big decision of resigning from the Birla Hospital. As we know, he has already left his Birla house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 13:17:17
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopda) decision to marry Akshara (Pranali Rathod) not being liked by his mother Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). As a result of this, Abhimanyu had left his home, Birla Mansion. Akshara tried her best to tell Abhimanyu to patch up with his mother and get her consent for the marriage. However, Abhimanyu believed that Manjiri’s decision could never be changed.

We saw how a drastic incident between Manjiri and Akshara resulted in Akshara falling to the ground. She was hospitalized, with grave danger to her unborn baby in the womb. Akshara grew tense about losing her child. This was when Abhimanyu prayed to Mahadev, by standing on one leg. His prayers were answered when the doctor announced that both Akshara and her baby were safe.

Now, the coming drama will see Abhimanyu making another big decision, this one related to his professional career. He will decide to leave Birla Hospital after Mahima and Parth joined in to get into a professional commitment which Abhimanyu did not like.

Abhimanyu will be seen bidding the hospital farewell. Mahima will try to stop him, but Abhimanyu’s decision will be firm. Akshara will be worried as for her sake, Abhimanyu has made dire decisions both in his personal and professional setups.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1083 20th October Written Episode Update

Akshara and Manjiri had a verbal showdown related to Abhimanyu. This was when Manjiri’s slight jerk resulted in pregnant Akshara falling to the ground.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

