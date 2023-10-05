Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara's pregnancy CONFIRMED

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Sujit Mama creating havoc and trying to misbehave with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) during Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) pre-wedding celebrations. Akshara as we have written, has noticed the sly behaviour of Sujit Mama and has motivated Aarohi to not keep quiet and expose him. Akshara stood by her sister and wanted her to expose the man.

The coming episode will see a big drama with Aarohi ending up slapping Sujit Mama when he will make his next advance towards Aarohi. There will be big drama with the family being stunned at Sujit’s behaviour.

Also, as we know, Akshara has been feeling weak and giddy all through the rituals. The coming episode will see a big fact coming out, that of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) child. Akshara’s blood report will arrive when the entire family will be dancing at the Sangeet ceremony. Aarohi will receive the letter and will be shocked to know about Akshara’s pregnancy report being positive.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1067 4th October Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu and Akshara got engrossed in their dance practice for the Sangeet celebrations. Akshara and Abhimanyu were seen bonding over dance and the difficulties handling their steps.

Will Aarohi tell Akshara? What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.