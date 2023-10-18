Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri attempts suicide

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) giving their consent for their marriage. As we know, Akshara had a dilemma as Abhir over-reacted and felt insecure about the coming of the new baby. However, with time, the problem has been averted. Abhimanyu’s care and concern made Akshara strong enough to accept their relationship. She gave her consent for their wedding. However, this did not go down well with Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). She was under the impression that her son would not take any drastic steps in her absence. And she had clarified that she was against the wedding of Abhimanyu with Akshara.

However, Manjiri was shocked to receive the news of Abhimanyu and Akshara deciding on having a court marriage. She vowed to get her son back from Akshara’s clutches.

The coming episode will see Manjiri creating bigger drama for her son. She will cut her wrist and will attempt suicide. Aarohi will treat her while Akshara will give this shocking news to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will immediately rush to his mother’s bedside. Manjiri will have some solace on the arrival of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu will spend time taking care of his mother. On the other hand, a few in the Goenka family will believe that Manjiri did this deliberately to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Muskan requested Akshara to start her life afresh with Abhimanyu. She asked Akshara to get married to Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.