Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Manjiri putting up a condition before Akshara that she believes, will strengthen the relationship between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 12:33:20
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Haldi ceremony of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) coming to a screeching halt, when Akshara was not found in the premises. Akshara had gone out for a reason and also met Abhimanyu. She came home and conveyed to all that she had gone to handle a loan taken by Abhinav (Jay Soni) for Abhir. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) breathed a sigh of relief, as she feared the worst that Akshara is not agreeable to marrying Abhimanyu.

Now, the coming drama will see Manjiri trying to resolve her fear by taking a condition and promise from Akshara. This will be a heavy-duty sequence wherein Manjiri will address her fears before Akshara and will want to strengthen the relationship between her son Abhimanyu and Akshara by taking a promise from Akshara.

Manjiri will ask Akshara to promise to her that Abhinav will never come in between the relationship of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Akshara will be stunned and will ask Manjiri how she can talk like this when she has lived a life of six years with Abhinav. Akshara will tell Manjiri that she will be grateful to Abhimanyu and will work out their new family responsibilities. She will also say that it is not right for Manjiri to talk about Abhinav, who is not alive now.

Akshara went missing from the wedding premises just before the Haldi ceremony. This created tension among the family members. Akshara’s reference to Abhinav worked on Manjiri’s mind and she feared Akshara refusing to marry Abhimanyu. Akshara in the meanwhile, fainted on the road and also asked Abhimanyu to come and pick her up.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

