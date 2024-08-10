Zee TV Serial 10th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Virat practices saying sorry to Amruta and says that he doesn’t want to threaten Bhawani Aunty to marry Amruta and comment on it. Suddenly, he starts to talk to himself and gets angry. He says he doesn’t want a forceful marriage to Amruta. He also says that the thing that he has done for that sorry is not enough and comments on it. Later, Amruta comes to the room and asks to whom he has to say sorry, and suddenly Virat replies that he wants to say sorry to her; by seeing this, Amruta is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that cops come to the house and tell Shakti to come with them for cross-questioning. Later, Shakti tells cops that Mohini is a serpent and that she has murdered Bhagwati. Shakti accidentally slaps female cops, and suddenly, the police say that she hit a cop on duty. By listening to this, Shakti is shocked. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see that Mannat talks to Ibaadat, saying that she can see her future and that Subhaan will break the relationship with her, and also stated to think about her and Subhaan and tell her to release her so-called relationship, by the reaction this, Ibaadat slaps Mannat and says that Mannat wants to that what Ibaadat is hiding from her, Ibaadat shared an MMS of Mannat and sais that Farhaan has made this video and says that She will say all the truth to Subhaan and leaves from there. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.