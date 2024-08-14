Zee TV Serial 14th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Check Out Zee TV Serial 14th August Serial Spoilers; From Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, we will see that While Amruta is making food in the kitchen and Virat is getting romantic with her, and he says that he thinks “I” and “You” have to do all the work together, by seeing this Amruta gives a shocking reaction. Later, Priyanka plans with Babita, and she says that she has a plan that Virat can be the reason for Amruta’s wound and says that Virat will drown in his guilt that he will leave Amruta and comment on it. By listening to this, Babita gets happy. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Shiv is saying that if Bhagwati wants to have Teej Pooja at home, then he’ll prepare a Pooja at home. Later, Mohini says that Shakti’s fast will break, as well as her courage and the breath of Shiv. And she further added that it will be such a blow that Shakti’s soul will tremble. Neither his medicine nor his prayers will help and give happy expressions. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see that Ibaadat asks Mannat why she is here and says that she is here, which means she has lied, hidden something, and made a false promise from the Quran. Later, Ibaadat tells Mannat that she is a woman or a devil. Later, Mannat says she is mistaken and that there is nothing like her thinking. Ibaadat asked her whether there was anything like that, how she came here, and how she came to the same location where she was. She also stated that if Mannat knew the location, she would know where Subhaan was. By listening to this, Mannat is shocked. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.