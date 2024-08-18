Zee TV Serial 18th August Serial Spoilers: Rabb Se Hai Dua, And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Check Out Zee TV Serial 18th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, we will see that Priyanka mocks Amruta that she stole Virat from her, and Bhawani steals her necklace and comments on it. Later, Priyanka tells Amruta to stand in the marked circle and perform a dance for Priyanka. She also states that she has to dance. Otherwise, Bhawani will go to jail. Later, Priyanka starts throwing money at Amruta and tells her to dance. Seeing this, Amruta feels insulted. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we see that Farhaan tells Ibaadat to bring cash for him and take Subhaan to him; later, Ibaadat comes to the location where Farhaan is. In the Ibaadat, she tells Farhaan to take the money and give Subhaan back to her. Ibaadat and Farhaan get out of their cars, and Farhaan asks for money, and Ibaadat gives him, Ibaadat asks for Subhaan, and Farhaan gives Subhaan to Ibaadat By seeing him, Ibaadat is shocked. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.