Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Check Out Zee TV Serial 24th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Priyanka and Ishika are in Amruta and Virat’s room. Suddenly, Priyanka clicks a picture of a colorful handi and comes to Ishika. She tells her to copy the design of the handi and tells Ishika to make it. Ishika tells Priyanka that she will make it and tells her to leave the room quickly. they try to leave, but suddenly, they hear Amruta’s voice that she is coming towards the room while talking with Virat, and he also comes there. Later, Virat opens the door and sees them in the room, and Priyanka and Ishika are shocked to see them. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Subhaan hospitalized, and Ibaadat and all the family members come to the hospital. Ibaadat tells Subhaan that when he was in a dangerous situation, she thought she couldn’t live without him, and Ibaadat expresses his feeling that she loves him a lot and cries for him. Nani Ammi comes to meet Subhaan, says to bless him, and praises Ibaadat for reaching on time to save him. Nani Ammi tells Ibaadat that Subhaan’s life is a gift given by her and comments on it. Later, Subhaan tells Nani Ammi that his life is a gift Mannat gave; seeing this, Ibaadat is shocked. And Subhaan says Mannat has saved his life and comments on it. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.