Zee TV Serial 4th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Bhawani calls Amruta and tells her where she is going. She tells her that she likes to swing and enjoys swinging. Later, Amruta goes, but suddenly, Priyanka comes and sits on the swing. In the next scene, we will see Amruta trying to sit on the swing while looking at the phone. Later, Amruta’s evils have made a plan to give shock Amruta with an electric current on the swing and someone on the button and suddenly gets a blast noise by seeing Virat is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Shakti, Bhagwati, and others search for Shakti’s anklet. Suddenly, Mohini comes, and they hear the noise of her anklet. Later, Shakti asks Mohini to show her anklet, basks at her, and shows Shakti’s anklet. Shakti and Shiv are shocked. Later, Shakti asks why she wore her anklet; listening to her questions, Mohini says nothing.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see Mannat telling Ibaadat that she loves Subhaan very much. By listening to this, Ibaadat scolds Mannat, saying they removed Subhaan from her heart. Later, Mannat cries and tells Ibaadat that Subhaan is only her. Ibaadat basks at Mannat and says she can’t choose her Subhaan as long as she is alive. Suddenly, Mannat thinks of killing Ibaadat and shows the knife to her and stabs the knife into Ibaadat’s stomach, and Mannat feels happy. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.