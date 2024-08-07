Zee TV Serial 7th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see Nimmi’s husband Rajeev apologises to Nimmi and family members but Nimmi refuses. Later, Amruta overhears his conversation and says that by raising his hand on his wife then, he has to go to jail. By seeing this Babita and all family members are left in shock. Later, Amruta says that he is ready to face circumstances for his crimes. By listening to Amruta’s question, Rajeev and all the other members are shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Shakti asks about the Icchadhari serpent identity, Bhagwati, and she tries to reveal the name suddenly Shiv comes to Bhagwati’s room and closes the sound player and basks at Shakti about raising music voice, and it is not good for Bhagwati and leaves from there. Later, Shakti thinks about what happened to Shiv and why he is behaving like this because who basks was not Shiv, and Mohini became the duplicate of Shiv. Later, the real Shiv comes with red roses to give to Shakti, and a duplicate Shiv emerges from the room, which seems Shiv will get to Mohini’s secret. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see Ibaadat come out of the car, and Subhaan and Mannat also come and keep an eye on Ibaadat. Ibaadat comes to meet Farhaan and suddenly slaps her and scolds him. She says that he promised her he would not come into her life and also reveals that she helped him by giving him money to escape jail. He also stated that she will give more money to kill him. By listening to this, Subhaan is left in a state of shock, and Mannat feels happy that Subhaan got to know about Ibaadat and that she helped Farhaan get out of jail. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.