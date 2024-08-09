Zee TV Serial 9th August Serial Spoilers: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua, To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Bhawani Chitnis comes to Nimmi’s room and sees Virat there and talks to him about Amruta’s life and says that as you sow, so you reap and says that Virat also did the same thing with Amruta. She added that Virat threatened Bhawani that he’d send her to jail and force her to get married to Amruta. Bhawan says that Nimmi is being punished for his deeds, that Rajeev is at fault for your sister, and that Virat is of Amruta. By listening to this, Virat is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the television show’s lead.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see that Mannat plans new twists to come closer to Subhaan. She comes to meet Farhaan, and suddenly, Farhaan shows her a knife to her, and she runs from there. Seeing this, Ibaadat and Subhaan are shocked. Later, Ibaadat and Subhaan come to her and tell him the truth. They suddenly hug him, and seeing this, Ibaadat feels bad. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.