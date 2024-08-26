Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 27 August 2024, will feature a pivotal moment in which the audience will witness Anuj And Adhya's emotional reunion take shocking turns as Anupamaa faints at mandir. Immerse yourself in the full episode and empathize with the emotional journey!

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1390th episode, which will air on August 27th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In the upcoming episode, On his birthday, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is at Radha Krishna Mandir, praying when Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) calls him to wish him. She surprises him with a gift and introduces Adhya, who touches Anuj’s heart. Both Anuj and Adhya become emotional and start crying. Anupama helps Adhya hold Anuj’s hand, and he is deeply moved when he feels her presence. When Adhya calls Anuj “Pops,” it creates a touching and joyful moment, and they share a hug.

Anupama steps away, leaving them to enjoy this special time together. Suddenly, Adhya calls Anupamaa “Mummy,” and Anuj welcomes her warmly. However, just as Anupama is feeling happy, she suddenly faints. Anuj and Adhya are alarmed and call for help as Anupama remains unconscious.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update –

In today’s episode, Megha becomes restless, suspecting a change in Adhya’s behavior, and decides to move to the farmhouse. Despite Jay’s attempts to console and dismiss her concerns, Megha insists on leaving, believing her intuition can’t be wrong. Adhya is shocked by the sudden plan but cleverly convinces Megha to delay the move until after the Janmashtami celebration.

In the next scene, Anupama, who feels dizzy but is determined to surprise Anuj on his birthday, suspects that Megha is hiding Adhya. He visits Megha’s house and manages to enter the house under the guise of returning change. As Anupama searches for Adhya, the little girl secretly sneaks out to meet him. Anupama is stunned and relieved to find Adhya but grows concerned, suspecting Megha of mistreating the child.

Adhya, fearing Megha’s possessiveness, worries that Anupama might be in danger. Despite this, Anupama remains focused on reuniting Adhya with her and Anuj. She begins to devise a plan to rescue Adhya from Megha’s clutches while preparing to surprise Anuj on his birthday. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

