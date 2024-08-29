Television | TV Show Written Updates

The episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 30 August 2024, will feature a pivotal moment in which the audience will witness Anuj and Adhya's long-awaited reunion sparks emotional moments. Immerse yourself in the full episode and empathize with the emotional journey!

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 139th episode, which will air on 30 August 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is praying in Radha Krishna Mandir when suddenly, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) comes there and calls him Anuj and says that today is yours and Lord Krishna’s birthday today. Then, Anupama brings a gift for him and comments on it. Later, Adhya arrives, and Anuj and Adhya get emotional while seeing each other.

Later, Anupama and Adhya come to Anuj and give Adhya’s hand to him. They both get happy and hug each other. Upon seeing them, Anupama leaves. Suddenly, Adhya calls Anupama by saying, “Mummy,” and Anuj also calls her by sign language. Anupama gets happy and suddenly collapses.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update-

Anupama realizes the deep pain Megha feels for losing her daughter, but she remains determined to rescue Adhya. Despite understanding Megha’s emotions, Anupama understands that Adhya’s true happiness lies with Anuj, and she decides to take police help to ensure Adhya’s safety. Meanwhile, Megha refuses to let go of Adhya, insisting on her rights as a foster parent, which leads to a tense confrontation with the dean.

As Janmashtami approaches, the Shah family gathers to celebrate the festival, but tension rises when Meenu refuses an arranged marriage proposal, confessing her love for Sagar instead. Paritosh and Leela are worried about the repercussions, especially with Vanraj’s reaction looming. Meenu, however, stands firm, determined to follow her heart, even as the family struggles to accept her decision.

At the temple, Anupama and Anuj pray for a reunion with Adhya, while Adhya herself is filled with hope and excitement to meet them. However, Megha learns about Anupama’s connection with Adhya, creating uncertainty and setting the stage for an emotional confrontation. As the episode unfolds, viewers will witness a mix of family drama, heartfelt emotions, and a fight for love and justice. End.

