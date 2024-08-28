Television | TV Show Written Updates

Today (28 August 2024) in Anupamaa, when Anupama and Adhya plan to meet at the temple, Megha suspects something is wrong.

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1391th episode, which will air tonight , promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Anupamaa Written Update, 28 August 2024: The episode starts with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) discovering a picture and a letter from Adhya. In the letter, Adhya regrets not appreciating Anuj and Anupama’s love and reveals that she no longer hates them. Anupama feels that Adhya is unaware of her absence’s impact on their lives. Meanwhile, Megha talks to Viren about returning home, but he explains he needs to stay at college due to a fight. Megha is frustrated, but Viren insists on being with his family for Janmashtami.

Leela is concerned about the guests, and Paritosh manages them while Vanraj is away. Kinjal feels that Meenu is unhappy with the marriage.

After some time, Viren, Megha, and Adhya return home, unaware that Anupama is in their home. Anupama also gets suspicious and hides in the cupboard. Later, Viren calls Megha and says that he locked all the windows and doors when they left home, but now one window is opened, seeing that Megha is panicking.

Later, the watchman comes there and tells Megha that after you left the milkman and some things you ordered, they delivered here and left, but Megha mocks him by saying that when they were not in a house, then who came into their house? The watchman replies that he doesn’t know. Later, Viren comes there and confirms that all things are safe.

Then the watchman says one lady had come to meet Megha, but she left knowing you were not there. Then Megha asks for the description. The watchman says she is in her fifties, wearing a saree, and can’t walk properly. So Megha resembles Anupama in appearance, and she gets worried about why this lady comes here.

Meanwhile, Adhya understands that Anupama, her mother, has come to meet her, so she tries to control the situation by diverting the topic by advising Megha to visit the temple to thank god for keeping them safe. Megha admits she’s afraid of losing Adhya, but Adhya reassures her that she understands her feelings. Anupama thinks Adhya is managing things well.

In the next scene, Sagar is thinking about Meenu. He regrets his decision and misses her. He also says that Vanraj and his status make him weak and comments on this.

Megha takes Adhya to her room, and she is suddenly harmed. Later, Adhya discovers Anupama hiding in the cupboard and cleverly gets her to spend time with her. When Adhya sees Anupama, she becomes emotional and apologizes for her past behavior. She regrets how she treated Anupama, and she forgives Adhya.

Megha suspects Adhya intentionally tore the dress and becomes anxious. Anupama and Adhya plan to meet at the temple. Anupama asks Adhya if Megha and the Dean mistreat her, and Adhya says Megha is controlling and overly possessive. Anupama advises Adhya to stay strong and manage Megha for now. Adhya decides to assist Anupama in escaping.

Lastly, Megha comes to Adhya’s room and searches it to see who is there with her. She starts cross-questioning her, but Adhya hides the truth about Anupama and gives Megha access. End.

