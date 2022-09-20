Today’s Imlie episode starts with Imlie getting upset over the fact that after all these years Narmada feels the same for her and complains. She might be right about her. Sundar says if she will start accepting the negative comments then she will not grow as a person. Her mother also got to hear many taunts but she didn’t change her real personality and didn’t get affected by them. He cheers Imlie up and tells her to attend the puja. Imlie dedicates flowers to Sita Maiya and goes to take blessings from Narmada but the latter leaves. Rupy tells Arpita that Narmada should see Imlie as not the reason for her parents’ death. But she is the most affected one due to their death. Imlie goes to take blessings from Rupy and Arpita.

Then in Imlie, Rupy says Imlie takes care of everyone’s emotions and her wish should be fulfilled. Sometimes she should fight for her own rights too. Arpita blesses her saying the way she showers love on people around her, someone will give all the love to her one day. Imlie gets busy in the puja and gives Prasad to the kids. The DJ plays songs to entertain the audience. Chini sees the concert poster and thinks she is getting late for going to the concert. She is about to leave seeing everyone is busy. But Rupy stops her and asks where she is going. Chini lies that she is going to Hanuman ji’s temple to pray for Imlie on her birthday. Rupy likes her plan and she sends Imlie with her.

Imlie’s clothes get spoiled for some reason and she goes to change them. Chini gets more angry thinking again that she has to wait. Chini tells Imlie to close the car window or else her hairstyle will get ruined. Imlie replies she likes the smell of soil and the natural cool breeze too. Chini also should enjoy this and it can take her to the love of her life. Chini says she is really mad. Imlie feels strange seeing the crowd near the concert and she asks Chini where the temple is as this place doesn’t look like there can be a temple. Chini says she came here to return something to her friend and Imlie can also go with her. Imlie says she doesn’t like crowds or gatherings and it gives her fear and anxiety. She tells Chini to come back.

Later in Imlie, Chini takes off the old clothes and Imlie is shocked to see her in a short dress under that. Chini leaves. The organizer asks Atharv why he gave a free performance on the road when people paid a huge amount of money to see him in the concert. Atharv says he likes free wind and the beats of music give him that freedom. He didn’t choose music for money but if he needed money then he would have handled his father’s business. He gets his father’s call and gets judged by him. His father scolds him for getting arrested and for ruining his reputation. Atharv says he never cared about his wishes. His father says Atharv is free because he allows him to be free. He tells Atharv to come back home immediately.

Lastly in the Imlie serial, Imlie worries for Chini and ignores her fear of crowds finding her. The guard doesn’t let her see her clothes. She requests him in Hindi to let her enter. He denies that she says the Hindi language can’t be a shame to people as most people speak Hindi in this world. She hits his feet and he screams Ma. She says we only remember our mothers and mother tongue while we are in pain. The guard gets a lesson and says sorry to her. She enters the concert and doesn’t find Chini. She gets worried and to gather strength she recites her own written poem. Atharv overhears that and gets impressed. He wonders whose voice it is which is giving him motivation.

Picture Credit- Hotstar