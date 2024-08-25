Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the audience will see an interesting twist when Jhanak decides to return to Kolkata.

Jhanak and Krushal Ahuja play the male lead, Aniruddha. Check out tonight's gripping episode of 279, airing on 25 August 2024.

Today’s episode begins with Aditya confronting Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Aditya expresses his opinion that Jhanak will have to share about her child. Jhanak agrees and reveals that she will let the father of the soon-to-be-born know about the child. Further, Aditya questions Jhanak about her plan after she auditioned for a film this morning. If she passes the test, then she will have to begin the shoot. Jhanak shares that she will work because, in this situation, she will have to work to survive.

Aditya intensely asks Jhanak about the father of her child, but Jhanak refuses to share any details. Upon this, Aditya questions if Jhanak’s child’s father is Aniruddha. But Jhanak stays silent and reveals she doesn’t wish to say anything about this. Aditya respects Jhanak’s decision.

Later, Jhanak goes on to reveal details about her life. She doesn’t know her father’s name. She shares that she has lived hearing curses, taunts, and mean comments as her father left her and her mother. Hearing Jhanak’s story, Aditya gets emotional and reveals that he respects her no matter how the world reacts and also that he just expresses his feelings about her even after knowing that there is someone else in her life. Aditya thanks Jhanak for unknowingly changing his life.

On the other hand, Lalon comes home, surprising his mother with the good news that he is ready to marry. Lalon’s mother becomes happy and begins to connect Kajal and Lalon. But Lalon reveals that he wants to marry Appu Bhosle, leaving his mother shocked. Lalon’s mother denies it, while Kajal, heartbroken, leaves from there. Lalon tries to convince his mother and leaves for work, asking her to rethink her decision and let him know in the evening.

Lastly, Jhanak shares that she has decided to tell the world the truth about her child’s father and fight for her child’s rights. Aditya extends his support and assures her that she can rely on him. Jhanak thanks Aditya for his unwavering support and calls him a good friend. Jhanak fiercely decides to share her pregnancy news with everyone.