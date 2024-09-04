Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (5 September) of Jhanak, the audience will see a major twist when Aniruddha returns home with Jhanak for Appu Gaye Holud.

The StarPlus television show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, continues to entertain the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 5 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, during Appu and Lalon’s wedding, the police arrive to announce Laalon’s arrest. Everyone is shocked to hear this. However, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) takes a stand and asks for an arrest warrant. The police fail to give the warrant, and they ask Jhanak to stay away as someone big has a complaint about Laalon. Jhanak stays still and prohibits the officers from arresting Laalon without a warrant.

Today’s episode begins with Appu’s Gaye Holud celebrations. Shubho asks Tanuja to pretend to be happy. At the same time, he wonders about Laalon’s mother, who didn’t recognize him, but she might in the future, which will expose his truth. Bado Maa and Bablo become happy for Appu, while Srishti expresses her embarrassment to Shubh and Tanuja, who assures her they will take care of the matter. Srishti taunts Shubho for ruining her reputation.

On the other hand, Mimi and Romi apply Haldi to Appu, and Mimi playfully goes to apply it to Arshi (Chandni Sharma). She gets angry, calling the Haldi ceremony bad. Appu taunts Arshi; upon this, Bipasha handles the situation. Meanwhile, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) returns home with Jhanak, leaving Arshi jealous. She confronts Aniruddha, who reveals that he has gone to call Chhouton. However, amidst the conversation, Arshi fumes in anger and leaves.

Later, Shrishti confronts Aniruddha, but they end up in a heated argument, leading to disappointment. For Appu’s Gaye Holud, everyone dances and lightens up the mood. At the same time, Appu holds Jhanak and Aniruddha’s hand, creating a panic situation. However, Jhanak somehow convinces Appu, and she leaves her hand. As Jhanak and Aniruddha go on their way, they collide, leading to another argument.

Lastly, Jhanak expresses her feelings and opinions about Chhouton to Meenu, who asks Jhanak to drop the topic. But Jhanak decides to bring Chhouton and Meenu back.