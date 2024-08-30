Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming episode, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, will air on 31 August. Mukta Dhond's Malhar Content Creators produce it. In it, Priyanka blackmails Babita over Amruta's accident. Read below to learn more!

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 31 August 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Amruta is injured, and Virat is carefully applying medicine to her wound. Amruta can’t help but admire him as he does this. Meanwhile, Babita is about to slap Priyanka but suddenly stops. She questions Priyanka about the accident, to which Priyanka responds that Babita had told her to do whatever she wanted and also that Babita wants Amruta out of the house.

Priyanka then begins to blackmail Babita, revealing that she has recorded all their conversations through calls and messages. She warns Babita that she will expose everything if she tries to slap her again. Priyanka tells Babita to think carefully before taking any further actions.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update-

The Ahuja family cheers as Virat and Amruta attempt to climb the pyramid again. Meanwhile, Anjali discovers an empty gunpowder bottle in the kitchen, confirming Amruta’s suspicions. She rushes downstairs to warn Amruta but can only catch her attention by subtly showing the bottle while pretending to cheer. Realizing the danger, Amruta pleads with Virat not to break the pot, but he is determined to win. Just as Virat is about to break the pot, Amruta pushes him away, saving him as the pot explodes, injuring herself in the process.

Bhavani deeply worries for Amruta and pleads with Dr. Solanki to save her. Virat remains silent when asked about Amruta’s condition. Later, he demands to know who put gunpowder in the pot. Babita deflects the blame, but Bhavani accuses her of endangering her daughter. A heated argument ensues, with Bhavani reminding Babita that it was Amruta’s blood on Virat’s shirt, not his. Bhavani threatens to send Babita to jail if she continues to cause harm.

Bhavani then turns her attention to Priyanka, accusing her of trying to kill Amruta. Despite Priyanka’s denial, Bhavani insists that Priyanka is responsible and warns the Ahuja family of her intentions. End.

Credit: Zee5

