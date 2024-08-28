Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, which will air on 29th August, you will see when Mannat's accusations lead to a dangerous confrontation between Subhaan and Ibaadat. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 29 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode here!

In the upcoming episode, we will see that In the hospital, Ibaadat and Subhan find themselves in a tense situation where Subhan’s anger escalates to the point where he tries to kill Ibaadat. The commotion causes a loud noise, drawing the entire family’s attention. They rush into the room, fearing something has gone terribly wrong.

Meanwhile, Mannat grows increasingly anxious, regretting her decision to reveal the video to Subhan and worrying about the fallout. As the family members scramble to address the emergency, someone calls for a doctor, creating a sense of urgency. Just then, a person arrives to inquire about the patient, adding to the chaos.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Today’s Written Update-

Hamida learns from Ibaadat’s past that Mannat has been mistreating her for a long time. Despite Ibaadat’s silence, which led to misunderstandings between her and Subhaan, Dua is instructed not to favor either side. Ibaadat asks Hamida and Dua to keep this information confidential. However, Mannat overhears their conversation, grows furious, and plots revenge against Ibaadat.

Mannat, envious of the attention Ibaadat receives, fears that if Ibaadat reveals the truth to Subhaan, he might no longer believe her. Mannat secretly enters Subhaan’s room while he is asleep, manipulating him by crying and hugging him. She fabricates a story, claiming that Ibaadat has been interfering and creating problems, which convinces Subhaan to consider divorcing Ibaadat. Subhaan becomes convinced of Ibaadat’s supposed betrayal, especially after Farhan’s confession.

When Ibaadat tries to confront Subhaan, Kainaat prevents her from entering, and Hafeez intervenes to calm the situation. Despite Ibaadat’s attempts to explain the truth, Subhaan refuses to believe her and reacts violently. Meanwhile, Mannat continues manipulating the situation, fabricating more lies to ensure her hold over Subhaan and secure her position. End.

Credit: Zee5

Please watch this episode on Zee TV.