The upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 29th August, unfolds with romantic moments between Abhira and Armaan, leaving Ruhi upset. This heartwarming episode touches the audience's heart.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on August 29, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) in the kitchen, and Ruhi has a Ladoos plate in her hand. Abhira tries to take it, but Ruhi asks where she learned this bhajan from, and Abhira replies that she said and she will not repeat the same things ten times in a day. Later, Ruhi says that she will teach Abhira a lesson.

In the next scene, Ruhi tries to find Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Abhira is decorating a swing for Lord Krishna and says that they will have kids and do the same decoration for their naming ceremony; listening to this, Abhira fumbles, shockingly reacts, and asks him, “Kids?” Armaan replies that before the wedding, they have to discuss it; by listening to this, Abhira blushes, and he gets romantic with her. Ruhi overhears the conversation and sees them together, but she gets upset.

In today’s episode, excitement builds as Abhira eagerly prepares for the upcoming function and excitedly leaves for the bank. Later, Vidya asks why Kaveri accepts her request and replies that she wants to test Abhira’s responsibility. She decides to put her to the test before granting permission for the function. Kaveri’s challenge involves assessing Abhira’s readiness and responsibility, especially in the context of future marital responsibilities.

As Abhira fills out a loan form, Kaveri acts as her guarantor, further testing Abhira’s dedication. Despite Ruhi’s skepticism about Abhira passing Kaveri’s test, Armaan praises Abhira’s qualities. The episode takes a turn when Ruhi, plotting against Abhira and Armaan, falls ill, leading to an unexpected confrontation between her and Abhira.

The festivities for Janmashtami see Abhira impress everyone with her singing of ‘O Kanha Ab To Murli Ki’ bhajan, leaving a lasting impact on Kaveri and the family. Meanwhile, Manisha comes to Poddar’s house for the Janmashtami celebration, where he hears the bhajan get emotional on the other side; Ruhi also gets emotional by listening to Bhajan, where she remembers her late mother, Akshara.

Feeling unsettled by her resemblance to Akshara, Ruhi decides to confront Abhira. Meanwhile, Kaveri praises the family for their involvement in celebrating and allows Abhira to take charge of the preparations, much to her excitement. Armaan supports Abhira’s efforts, encouraging her to complete the decoration as planned. End.

