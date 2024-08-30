Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 31 August, Kaveri pressures Abhira to sign Prenup papers, sparking a heated debate.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on August 31, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see the conversation between Kaveri and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Kaveri comes to Abhira and tells her to sign the prenup papers as she wants to save Armaan by breaking his heart and doesn’t want him to go from the pain of a broken marriage. Abhira is shocked by Dadisa’s move and asks Kaveri how she can be worried about a relationship breaking before it starts. Kaveri replies that she is calming the pain before it happens.

Abhira gets furious and tells Kaveri that this is not the right way to save the marriage. She also says that by saying this, she feels that Kaveri has given her a tight slap as she doubts her self-respect and commitment to the relationship. Kaveri replies that the day she learns the difference between stubbornness and selfishness, you will learn to maintain relationships. Abhira says that she knows how to maintain relationships but doesn’t know how to be insulted, and she will learn that by listening to this, Kaveri is angry with her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update-

Kaveri assigns the important ritual to Abhira, leaving Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Rohit stunned, as they thought they would be chosen. During the ceremony, the sweet (prashad) goes missing, and Kaveri blames Abhira, but Ruhi saves the day by bringing a new sweet (prashad) and impressing Kaveri. Abhira, suspicious of Ruhi’s involvement in ruining the decorations, confronts her, but Manisha defends Ruhi, urging Abhira to let it go.

Later, an unknown baby dressed as Lord Krishna appears unexpectedly, and Kaveri blames Abhira for the confusion. Despite being clueless about the baby, Abhira tries to handle the situation, but Kaveri decides the baby should be taken to the police station. However, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) bonds with the baby and insists on caring for her, discovering that she is mute. With Abhira’s support, Kaveri reluctantly allows Armaan to care for the child.

Armaan becomes attached to the baby, staying up all night to care for her. Abhira notices Armaan’s deep connection with the child, and they try to make the baby feel safe and loved together. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

