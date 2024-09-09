Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, airing on 10 September, Kaveri conspires against Abhira, leaving her in a tough spot.

The StarPlus TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 10 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Kaveri conspires against Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and shares with Vasudev that Abhira will lose this time with her master plan. Abhira assures Armaan (Rohit Purohit) that she will not lose anyhow. Later, everyone comes for the function, where Kaveri presents the gifts from Armaan’s side, and she questions Abhira, who stands alone, about her family. Upon this, workers come with gifts, and a noise comes that gifts are here from Abhira’s family, leaving everyone shocked.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Manish cries bitterly after discovering the truth about Akshara and her daughter Abhira. He reaches his house in poor condition and faints. Swarna arrives, and they see the doctor. Soon, the doctor reveals that Manish might have a heart attack and they should take him to the hospital. At the same time, Abhira feels uneasy and gets suspicious. Abhira requests Armaan to take her to Manish’s house.

As soon as Abhira comes to Manish’s house, she searches for him and finds out about his poor condition. Abhira gets worried when Armaan asks to take Manish to the hospital; however, as Abhira pats Manish’s head, he calms down and feels better. Abhira cheers Manish and asks him to stay healthy and happy. The doctor is surprised and reveals that Manish is fine now but needs to rest. Abhira sings a song for Manish, helping him fall asleep. Swarna expresses her gratitude and requests not to tell Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) anything about this incident.

Soon, Armaan and Abhira return home, where Kaveri conspires against Abhira, gives her a list of things for tomorrow’s two wedding functions, and taunts her about her parents’ blessings. Kaveri asks Abhira to tell her clearly if she will be able to complete the ceremony or not. Armaan tries to take a stand for Abhira, but Abhira accepts the challenge, leaving Abhira in a tough spot. Everyone gets worried about Abhira, and Armaan feels bad.