In today’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, Manjiri asks Birlas to pack the stuff carefully as they have to send it to an orphanage for Anisha’s sake. Abhimanyu looks at his mobile. Mahima says by looking at the time nothing is going to change. She asks Abhimanyu how much time is left. Abhimanyu says 10 hours. Mahima says post that he will have to keep his promise. Abhimanyu says he remembers his promise. Mahima says she will not let him forget. Akshara asks the detective to keep the proof safe until she reaches him. She decides to complete her commitment and get free for once and all. Manish says to Kairav that he wants to feed him food. Vansh brings cake for Kairav.

Then in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Arohi serves coffee to Kairav. Kairav says to Goenkas that he missed homemade food. He adds that sometimes Akshara makes homemade food. Goenkas inquired about Akshara. Kairav says he can’t tell anything about Akshara. Manish says they are desperately waiting for Akshara too. He asks if she is fine. Kairav says if everything would have been good then Akshara would have been with them. Arohi asks if Akshara even bothers about them. Kairav gets furious and asks Arohi not to say a word against Akshara. Akshara and Abhimanyu wait for a new beginning. She decides to get the proof for Kairav soon. Arohi is perplexed, informing Mahima about Kairav.

Later in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav prays to God to support Akshara no matter what. Maya asks Akshara to sing so that she wins. Akshara asks the detective to meet her soon. Kunal learns that Akshara went out last night. He decides to figure out where Akshara went. Mahima wished good luck to Abhimanyu. She says the upcoming hour will decide his future. Abhimanyu says only one hour is left. Suhasini gives a head massage to Kairav. Kairav worries if anyone will learn about his presence at the house. Manish assures Kairav. He says he is safe at the house. Mahima sent her spy to Goenka’s house. She learns Kairav is hiding at Goenka’s house. Mahima decided to get Kairav.

Lastly in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara do tandav in their dream. Back to reality; Akshara and Abhimanyu are optimistic. Mahima tells Birlas about Akshara hiding Kairav at Goenka’s house. She vents out and accuses Akshara. Mahima says Akshara is looking for an opportunity to escape with Kairav yet again. Abhimanyu and others get shocked. Akshara learns from her spy that someone snatched the proof from him. She doubts Kunal and confronts him. Kunal wishes good luck to Maya and Akshara. Mahima says Goenkas are playing with their emotions because they are letting them play. She says Anisha will never get justice. Abhimanyu asks Mahima to be patient for 40 mins as Akshara promised to disclose the truth.

Picture Credit- Hotstar