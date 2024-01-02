Actor and Content Creator Khushaal Pawaar talks about his New Year aspirations

Actor and content creator Khushaal Pawaar is grateful for the way the year 2023 turned out for him, and looks forward to having a successful time in the New Year of 2024 too. As we welcome the New Year, the multi-faceted artist shares his aspirations and plans for 2024. He was recently seen in the Amazon miniTV series Constable Girpade.

Says Khushaal, “I am looking at more acting projects. After playing the role of constable Girpade, which I thoroughly enjoyed doing, I definitely want to take on more acting projects in the OTT space. OTT has a lot of freedom when it comes to content, where one gets to experiment with roles and storylines. I want more concrete roles to portray in OTT shows. Also, I am in the process of making a show for OTT platforms as well” he shares.

Khushaal is also eyeing the big screen. After being part of films like Bajangi Bhaijaan and Baaghi 2, Khushaal wants to get back to films. He shares. “Manifesting a good part in a big Bollywood film is also on my agenda for 2024. I want to be part of the big screen once again. I want to do a big film and that is my dream in 2024! I am eager to collaborate with renowned filmmakers and actors in the industry who can push me to my limits and help me grow as an artist”, says Khushaal.

Khushaal Pawaar’s ambitions also extend beyond the realms of acting and content creation. He expresses his desire to reach the coveted milestone of 1 million Instagram followers by the end of the year. “Wishing to hit 1m on my Instagram,” the Constable Girpade actor concludes.