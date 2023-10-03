Digital | Celebrities

Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha talks about his 'Kaala' experience

Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha, who plays the role of Hussain in Bejoy Nambiar's recently released series Kaala, gets talking about the complex role he played. Read his insights here.

03 Oct,2023
Young actor Saurrabh Kushwaha is happy with the kind of experience he has bagged in the role of Hussain, by working with Bejoy Nambiar in Disney+ Hotstar’s recently released project Kaala. He has also been part of projects Silence.. Can You Hear It, Loser, Hello Mini 2 etc. He has also been part of TV shows Balika Vadhu, Ishbaaaz, Bhakti Mein Shakti.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Saurrabh talks about his Kaala experience…

Weren’t you sceptical to take a role like this?

It’s an interesting incident, on my first ever call with the casting agent, he said to me, ‘Saurrabh there’s a character in a series directed by Mr. Bejoy Nambiar, but there will be kissing scenes with another male actor, are you interested?’.

The answer I gave to him then and now is still the same, I said if it’s Bejoy’s project, I trust all these scenes will be an integral part of the story to move the plot forward and not just for the sake of serving bold content. Now that the show is out, I see all these scenes have come out as a beautiful and fiery love story between two queer men. In fact, this love story in a way becomes the central arc of Balwant’s character as he does what he does because of his love for Hussain. It’s the key motivation or fuel to most events that pan out in the next 4 decades, as shown in the story.

How did you prepare for it?

When I got the script and started understanding the importance of Hussain’s role in the story it made me really curious to know him more. He is a gangster who protects his people, a Bangladeshi, a Muslim, loves poetry, is bisexual, drives trucks, and is a lover… phew there were so many layers to him. His lines also gave me a better idea of how Hussain should look like, how he should speak, etc. First I went back to theater workshops to rehearse and refine the character. Although it was a small role, I wanted to give it all, so I gained significant muscle weight, trying to embody Hussain, both physically and emotionally. Now If I was able to or not is for the audience to decide.

What was your first thought and experience when you were giving your first shot?

I knew what my work was, but it was the first shot, so nerves did take over. In the first shot, I just had to walk across an old junk jute mill in Kolkata, in front of an entourage of 2-3 trucks and 50-plus junior actors. The shot needed me to hit the mark on precise timing or it was a retake for the whole entourage. I remember telling myself, ‘Don’t mess it up Saurrabh!’. Thankfully it all worked out well.

How was your experience working with Bejoy Nambiar?

On a Bejoy Nambiar set, he has a very impromptu style. You may have the scene but the script can go from 2 pages to 2 lines or vice versa, which is what kept me on my toes. That thrill is what makes it worth being there. I am extremely grateful for the experience.

What is the response of your friends and family?

I was really worried about how my parents would react watching me kiss a guy, but thankfully my family understands my work. When I signed the show, I was afraid about how I should share this with my parents. But to my surprise, my mom said it is a part of my job and I gotta do my job without any doubt. Honestly, those words comforted me.

