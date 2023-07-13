All pawdorable! Anushka Sen goes all cuddles with her pet doggo

Hold on to your hearts, because Anushka Sen just took cuteness to a whole new level! The talented actress recently shared some pawdorable moments with her beloved pet doggo, and it’s guaranteed to make you go “aww” in an instant. The pictures and videos she posted on social media captured the pure bliss of cuddles and affection between Anushka and her furry friend.

In these delightful snapshots, Anushka can be seen showering her pet with love, giving him the tightest of hugs and planting sweet kisses on his adorable snout. Their bond is evident, and their joy is infectious. It’s as if they have a secret language of love that only they understand. Anushka’s radiant smile and the sheer happiness on her pet’s face is a sight to behold.

It’s clear that Anushka has a special place in her heart for animals, and her furry companion is no exception. The way she embraces the cuddles, the way she looks into those big, soulful eyes, it’s simply heart-melting. Their companionship is a reminder of the pure and unconditional love that our furry friends bring into our lives.

Here take a look-

So, get ready to unleash the “aww” as you witness the heartwarming bond between Anushka Sen and her pet doggo. Their cuddles and playtime are a delightful reminder of the joy and happiness that our furry friends bring into our lives. It’s pawsitively adorable!