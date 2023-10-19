Digital | Celebrities

All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out

In a picture that's practically radiating with sunshine, Navya perches elegantly on a rugged rock by the cascading waterfall. Her style game is on point, and she's here to prove that even nature can be her fashion runway.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 06:25:29
credit: Navya Nanda Instagram

Navya Nanda is all smiles as she takes us on a sunny trip to a beautiful waterfall. She’s sharing her happy moments, and her pictures show her having a great time near the flowing water. These photos are like a window to her nature adventure, and they’re sure to make you want to enjoy the outdoors too.

Navya Nanda goes all sunkissed

Navya’s outfit is nothing short of spectacular. She’s rocking a tie-dye jacket with a hood that’s not just keeping her warm but also setting some serious style goals. Paired with this statement piece is a pair of chic blue flared pants that hug her body oh-so-perfectly. It’s safe to say she’s blending seamlessly with the natural beauty around her while maintaining her own unique, trendy vibe.

But it’s not just about the clothes; Navya has mastered the art of accessorizing her look with subtlety and minimalism. Her sleek ponytail adds an element of finesse to her style. Those perfectly arched eyebrows and dewy eyes highlight her captivating presence, making it clear that she’s not just enjoying the view but is also a view in herself. And let’s not forget those pink lips that add a pop of colour to this picturesque scene, as if the waterfall needed any more competition in the beauty department.

Navya Nanda recently made it to the headlines as she walked at the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there too. Her pictures from the fashion week went viral on the internet, with people praising her for her walk and aura.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

