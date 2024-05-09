Ananya Panday Stuns in a Maroon Corset Dress, Navya Nanda Evokes Disappointment, Says, “You Didn’t Use My…”

Ananya Panday is an Indian cinema actress primarily known for her Hindi films. She received praise for her performance in the movie and quickly became popular among young viewers. The diva has made news for her latest look. The actress has raised the fashion bar yet again with her latest outfit, a stunning maroon dress. The gorgeous beauty has grabbed us. Let’s take a closer look below.

Ananya Panday’s Corset Set Appearance-

Ananya Panday’s look in the maroon dress exudes elegance and allure. She opted for a maroon strapless dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, which accentuates her shoulders and décolletage. The corset-style midriff adds structure to the upper portion of the dress, highlighting her figure and creating a flattering silhouette. The attached sequin embellishments add a touch of sparkle to the ensemble, elevating its overall appeal.

Ananya Panday’s Beauty Appearance-

Ananya’s hair is sleek and chic, with middle-parted waves cascading over her shoulders. For her makeup, Ananya chose a glamorous yet understated look with blushy cheeks and matte lips to complement the elegance of her dress. The actress has kept her accessories minimal, with gold ear hoops to let the dress shine.

After Ananya Panday posted a stunning photo, Navya Nanda expressed her disappointment with the actress’ outfit on her Instagram, implying that Ananya did not follow any of Navya’s suggestions.

Navya commented on her post, “You didn’t use any of my suggestions.”

