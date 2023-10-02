Digital | Celebrities

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time

Navya Nanda and Srinidhi Shetty are currently in Paris. The duo shared their fun time in the beautiful city in the latest Instagram dump. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Oct,2023 08:30:30
Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857373
  • Highlights
  • After Mouni Roy, now Navya Nanda and Srinidhi are in Paris.
  • Navya Nanda attends the Loreal Paris event in Paris.
  • Srinidhi Shetty enjoys vacation in Paris.

It seems celebrities are in love with Paris. After Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in the city, Navya Nanda and Srinidhi Shetty are having a great time in the beautiful place. Let’s take a look at how both the actresses are enjoying their time in Paris.

Navya Nanda’s Paris Dump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shares a series of photos from the amazing night in Paris. She looks stunning in the white strapless mini dress paired with white pearl earrings. Her beautiful smile caught our attention. In the sparkling light of night, Navya looks gorgeous. The starkid is in Paris for the Loreal Paris event.

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857375

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857376

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857377

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857378

Srinidhi Shetty’s Vacation In Paris

On the other hand, South actress Srinidhi is enjoying her vacation in Paris. The actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her fun time, from surfing the city to witnessing the beauty of the Eiffel Tower. “A quick and touristy 24hrs in Paris,” Srinidhi captioned her post.

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857379

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857380

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857381

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857382

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857383

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857384

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857385

Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857386

Throughout the photos, she shows the beauty of the city. Srinidhi, for her day out, opts for a cropped jacket top and trousers. Her expressions show that the actress has a great time, from riding on the boat to sightseeing. She loved all her time in the beautiful city.

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide 857138
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide
KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Mirror Selfies Flaunting Quirkiness 855725
KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Mirror Selfies Flaunting Quirkiness
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town 853820
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town
Sneak Peek Into Navya Nanda's Casual Style File 783089
Sneak Peek Into Navya Nanda’s Casual Style File
Srinidhi Shetty VS Tapsee Pannu: Who Is Glamorous In White Saree? 781818
Srinidhi Shetty VS Tapsee Pannu: Who Is Glamorous In White Saree?
Rashmika Mandanna To Pooja Hegde; Stunning Actresses In Red Sarees 769925
Rashmika Mandanna To Pooja Hegde; Stunning Actresses In Red Sarees

Latest Stories

Check Out: Shraddha Arya Gets Candid With Husband Rahul Nagal, Teaches Him To Pose 857365
Check Out: Shraddha Arya Gets Candid With Husband Rahul Nagal, Teaches Him To Pose
Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Divine-ness In White Plunge-neck Gown At BOF2023, See Photos 857363
Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Divine-ness In White Plunge-neck Gown At BOF2023, See Photos
Rakul Preet Singh, Coffee and Cuteness Overload: Must-See 857330
Rakul Preet Singh, Coffee and Cuteness Overload: Must-See
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others 857353
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others
Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857339
Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress
Mouni Roy Is Living In '18th Century Paris': Vacay Goals 857336
Mouni Roy Is Living In ’18th Century Paris’: Vacay Goals
Read Latest News