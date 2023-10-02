Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time

Highlights

It seems celebrities are in love with Paris. After Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in the city, Navya Nanda and Srinidhi Shetty are having a great time in the beautiful place. Let’s take a look at how both the actresses are enjoying their time in Paris.

Navya Nanda’s Paris Dump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shares a series of photos from the amazing night in Paris. She looks stunning in the white strapless mini dress paired with white pearl earrings. Her beautiful smile caught our attention. In the sparkling light of night, Navya looks gorgeous. The starkid is in Paris for the Loreal Paris event.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Vacation In Paris

On the other hand, South actress Srinidhi is enjoying her vacation in Paris. The actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her fun time, from surfing the city to witnessing the beauty of the Eiffel Tower. “A quick and touristy 24hrs in Paris,” Srinidhi captioned her post.

Throughout the photos, she shows the beauty of the city. Srinidhi, for her day out, opts for a cropped jacket top and trousers. Her expressions show that the actress has a great time, from riding on the boat to sightseeing. She loved all her time in the beautiful city.

