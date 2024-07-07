Navya Nanda Steals The Spotlight In Cherry Red Trail Lehenga Set, Outshines Bollywood Celebrities

Navya Nanda, the rising fashion icon and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. The diva always experiments with striking outfits, whether traditional or Western; she slays in every fit. Navya recently made a dazzling appearance in a stunning glam look, effortlessly outshining even the most glamorous Bollywood celebrities. Here’s a closer look at her show-stopping ensemble:

Navya Nanda’s Cherry Red Trail Lehenga Set Photos-

Taking to Instagram post, Navya Nanda made a charming appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in a stunning fit. For the new photoshoot, Navya graced her look in a desi style. The actress wore a red satin fabric skirt. The outfit features a stunning blouse with a strapless neckline, unique design, and sleeves cape defining her beautiful hands. Her long trail featured a velvet fabric. The outfit is from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Navya Nanda’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Navya Nanda’s beauty appearance is equally impressive. She completed her outfit with a middle-partition wavy open tresses, adding a touch of elegance. The soft makeup highlighted her stunning eyes, while the radiant cheeks and matte red lips finished her look. The silver and emerald stone embellished neckpiece, earrings, rings, and bangles became the focal point of her ensemble. Navya’s outfit has a modern touch that makes it a wonderful alternative for gatherings. In contrast, its classic design makes it a perfect choice for weddings, truly showcasing its versatility and outshining all the big celebrities at the event.

