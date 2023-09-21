Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have taken the Bollywood town by storm, and the celebrities are embracing the spirit of the festival with unmatched enthusiasm. Ananya Panday, one of B-Town’s rising stars, recently shared a heartwarming glance of her “Visarjan partners” as they prepared to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha until the next year. Her companions in this heartfelt moment were none other than her closest friends, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Just before the Ganpati Visarjan ritual, Ananya Panday treated her fans to a delightful snapshot capturing the essence of their bond. In the photograph, Ananya adorned an elegant orange salwar, while Suhana radiated grace in a charming pink suit. Navya Naveli Nanda chose a vibrant Rani pink kurta, and the trio beamed with joy as they posed for the camera, epitomizing the true spirit of the festival.

Check out photo:

In the realm of their professional careers, Ananya Panday has been riding high on the success of her latest film, ‘Dream Girl 2,’ which marked her entry into the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Furthermore, her fans can look forward to her upcoming projects, including ‘Call Me Bae,’ slated for release on Prime, and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kaha,’ in which she will share the screen with talents like Adarsh Gourav and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Ananya is also set to play a pivotal role in ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.’

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is poised for her much-anticipated screen debut in ‘The Archies,’ where she will assume the role of Veronica. Adding to the excitement, she will be sharing screen space with Navya Nanda’s brother, Agastya Nanda, in this forthcoming project that has already stirred considerable curiosity among cinephiles.